Hong Kong protesters decry police violence

Thousands of Hong Kong students and workers rallied on Wednesday after a police officer shot a teenager in the chest during Tuesday’s protests. The student, 18-year-old Tsang Chi-kin, is in stable condition. Demonstrators gathered outside his school in the Tsuen Wan district chanting anti-police slogans. Some placed their hands over their chests to signify where the officer shot him. Office workers also skipped lunch to march to Chater Garden near the Legislative Council building in the central business district.

How was this protest different? Tuesday marked the first time police used live fire on a protester since demonstrations began in June. More than 100,000 people turned out in the Chinese semi-autonomous territory to protest on Tuesday, the 70th anniversary of Communist Party rule in China. About 100 people were injured, and police arrested about 270 others.

