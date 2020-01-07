Hong Kong protesters decry new security law

Thousands of demonstrators defied a police ban and gathered in the streets on Wednesday for an annual protest marking the 23rd anniversary of the former British colony’s handover to China. Police arrested at least seven people under the contentious new national security law less than a day after it was passed. One of the detained demonstrators had in his possession a Hong Kong independence flag while another woman held up a sign with the British flag and called for independence. Elsewhere in the city, police said they detained more than 180 people.

What are the contents of the law? The Chinese government released details of the law late on Tuesday night after it already had gone into effect. The measure, which bans secessionist, terrorist, and subversive activities as well as foreign interference, broadly defines the terms to cover much of the protesters’ actions in the past year. Even more concerning, the law sets up mainland security forces within Hong Kong and allows Beijing to send suspects to stand trial in China. Offenders could face up to life imprisonment.

