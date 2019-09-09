Hong Kong protesters ask for U.S. support

Hong Kong protesters numbering in the tens of thousands waved American flags and marched to the U.S. Consulate over the weekend. They urged the U.S. Congress to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which would impose economic sanctions on Hong Kong and on Chinese officials who suppress dissent. The territory’s government warned that “foreign legislatures should not interfere in any form in the internal affairs” of Hong Kong.

Are the protesters showing any sign of letting up? The demonstrations have continued despite the government’s decision to withdraw the controversial bill that triggered the unrest in June. Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan said visitor arrivals in the territory dropped nearly 40 percent in August from a year earlier.

