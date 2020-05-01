Hong Kong police crack down on protests

Hundreds of riot police surrounded Hong Kong’s Legislative Council on Wednesday morning as lawmakers considered whether to criminalize abuse of the national anthem. Authorities detained at least 300 people throughout the city for unlawful assembly. Some lawmakers spent the night at the government building in case protesters blocked the entrance before the vote, local media reported.

Why do protesters oppose the bill? The law would impose a three-year sentence or a $6,450 fine on anyone who insults or abuses the “March of the Volunteers” national anthem. Chinese officials said the bill will inspire patriotism and socialist values, but protesters view it as another restriction on freedom in the semi-autonomous territory. On Sunday, thousands of protesters marched against Beijing’s sweeping national security law that would penalize secessionist or subversive activities.

