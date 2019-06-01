Hong Kong leader issues another apology

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam apologized again on Tuesday for the controversial extradition bill that sparked huge protests and calls for her resignation. Lam said the bill will not be reintroduced during the current legislative session. Protesters had demanded the bill, which would make it easier to send criminal suspects to China, be formally withdrawn. Nearly 2 million people turned out for the last protest on Sunday. In a televised press conference, Lam said she heard the people “loud and clear” and would work to rebuild trust in her last three years in office. “I will not proceed with this legislative exercise if these fears and anxieties could not be adequately addressed,” she said. Lam also said she supported the city police commissioner’s statement on Monday that only protesters who resorted to violence would face riot charges.

Protest organizers and opposition activists rejected Lam’s apology, which falls short of permanently withdrawing the bill. Alvin Yeung, a lawmaker and leader of the democratic Civic Party, said her statement failed to temper the political unrest in the city. Jimmy Sham, convener of the Civil Human Rights Front, called Lam’s comments disappointing. “We don’t want to listen to her feelings,” he said. “The people will not accept her answer.”