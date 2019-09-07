Hong Kong leader fails to placate protesters

Protesters in Hong Kong Tuesday vowed to continue with their demonstrations despite Chief Executive Carrie Lam saying a controversial extradition bill is “dead.” She told reporters, “There are still lingering doubts about the government’s sincerity or worries whether the government will restart the process in the Legislative Council. So, I reiterate here, there is no such plan, the bill is dead.”

The anti-government protests began last month over proposed amendments to an extradition bill that would make it easier to send criminal suspects to Taiwan and China, where they could face unfair trials. Lam eventually suspended the bill, but demonstrators demanded a formal withdrawal and her resignation. They are also calling for an investigation into a violent police crackdown on protesters.

Tens of thousands of protesters marched Sunday chanting “Free Hong Kong.” Protest leader Bonnie Leung said the organizers will announce details on upcoming activities soon. “We cannot find the word ‘dead’ in any of the laws in Hong Kong or in any legal proceedings in the Legislative Council,” Leung and fellow leader Jimmy Sham said in statements in English and Cantonese. “So how can the government tell us that we should preserve our rule of law, when [Lam] herself does not use the principle of the rule of law.”