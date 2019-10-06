Hong Kong extradition bills spark massive protest

Hong Kong’s leader on Monday said the government will move forward with amendments to the territory’s extradition law despite massive protests against the changes. Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators covered 2 miles on the streets of central Hong Kong on Sunday in the largest protest in the semi-autonomous territory in more than a decade. Organizers said as many as 1 million people turned out. The proposed amendments would make it easier to send criminal suspects to Taiwan and China, where they could face unfair trials. Officials plan to change the law before July to send a murder suspect to Taiwan. The Legislative Council will resume debating the bill on Wednesday.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the number of people who attended the rally confirms freedom in the territory is still “as robust as ever.” She maintained the bill was not initiated by China and only seeks to prevent Hong Kong from becoming a haven for fugitives. “We were doing it—and we are still doing it—out of our clear conscience, and our commitment to Hong Kong,” she said.