Hong Kong bans masks

Thousands of protesters wearing masks crowded the streets in Hong Kong’s central business district on Friday shouting, “Hong Kong resist!” Local media said two activists filed legal challenges against a new measure that bans protesters from covering their faces.

What if protesters ignore the rule? The ban is set to take effect Saturday, and protesters who don masks to hide their identities could face up to one year in jail. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said in a news conference the measure does not place the semi-autonomous territory under a state of emergency but will serve as “an effective deterrent to radical behavior.” It could also leave protesters unprotected from the tear gas that authorities frequently use to disperse marches and demonstrations.

Dig deeper: Read my report in The Sift about how Hong Kong protesters appealed to the United States for backing. CNN reported this week that President Donald Trump told Chinese President Xi Jinping he would remain quiet about the unrest in Hong Kong amid trade talks with China. The matter is likely to come up in the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.