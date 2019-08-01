Hong Kong airport resumes normal operations

Protesters apologized to travelers at Hong Kong International Airport on Wednesday after flights resumed at one of the busiest airports in the world. The city’s Airport Authority said it obtained an injunction to keep the demonstrators from disrupting operations following clashes with riot police, canceled flights, and delayed travelers on Monday and Tuesday. A group of protesters emailed a statement directed at travelers, saying, “We ask for your understanding and forgiveness as young people in Hong Kong continue to fight for freedom and democracy.”

What is fueling the unrest? Protests began in June in opposition to a bill that would have made it easier to extradite criminal suspects to China. Though Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam eventually suspended the bill, protesters asked for its formal withdrawal and for her to step down. The demonstrations have since grown into demands for an investigation into the police violence and calls for democracy. Hong Kong police detained five people during airport clashes on Tuesday night.

