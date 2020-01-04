Homeschooling’s unexpected heyday

The coronavirus pandemic is giving just about every American family with children a taste of homeschooling. Many of them might like it more than they expected.

Robert Bortins, the CEO of Classical Conversations, said the homeschool resource company has had a sudden uptick in requests for materials. It would not surprise him to see a 10 to 20 percent jump in the number of families deciding to homeschool this fall due to the positive experiences they had during their enforced home-learning stint.

A graduate of home education himself, Bortins and his wife homeschool their children. He noted that the learning environment created by the coronavirus—with its social distancing and stay-at-home orders—is not ideal for home education.

“This is really isolationist homeschooling,” Bortins said. “We’re not used to sitting in homes. … We’re used to being in clubs and at co-ops and communities and playing different sports. We’re feeling the pain, as well.”

Homeschool advocate, author, and filmmaker Sam Sorbo also sees a tremendous opportunity for rookie homeschoolers, as families come together in their homes during the outbreak.

“The overarching message of homeschooling is your children are a gift from God,” she said. “You just got a gift. Open it for yourself. Discover what’s inside.”

Sorbo and her husband, fellow filmmaker and Hollywood actor Kevin Sorbo, decided to homeschool their children after a series of frustrating experiences with their oldest child’s public school and to better accommodate the travel demands of their careers. Sam Sorbo took on the challenge of educating the couple’s three children herself, a choice that blossomed into a full-blown passion for home education. She wants to encourage parents who are grappling with homeschooling for the first time to be grateful for the opportunity and realize they are capable.

“Are you going to be perfect? No! None of us are,” she said. “But we can strive. We can rise to the challenge.”

Sorbo serves as the spokeswoman for the Texas Home School Coalition, which is offering free online lesson plans in response to the pandemic. Both Sorbo and Bortins recommend checking out virtual tours from leading museums around the world, and they encourage families to be creative with what they can do during this unusual time. Many homeschool curriculum providers and associations also offer free resources. Experienced homeschooling mom and WORLD book reviewer Emily Whitten recently offered her suggestions, too.

Bortins suggested that, ultimately, it’s not so much about doing school at home but simply trying to see and understand the world.

“Because that’s what education’s all about,” he said. “Education is all about learning about the world God created for us to live in. And that’s what we should be pointing to in everything that we do.”