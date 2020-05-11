Home is the new office

Going to work will look a lot different after the coronavirus pandemic. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey told his employees on Tuesday they don’t ever have to come back to the office if they don’t want to. Facebook and Google also have said their employees will have more work-from-home options as offices gradually reopen. With many child care providers staying closed through the summer, the ability to stay at home takes some of the stress off of working parents.

How long will the change last? Now that companies have invested in the technology to support remote work, it could become the new normal, CNBC reports. Employees may come to expect work-from-home options as a perk of their job. And if location matters less, employers will have a broader pool of talent from which they can recruit.

