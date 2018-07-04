Hollywood agent drops pro-Trump actor

Hollywood agent Ken Kaplan joined the growing chorus of voices shaming and shunning supporters of President Donald Trump when he dropped actor James Woods as a client on the Fourth of July.

Woods is best known for his voice acting, his roles as villains, and his support of the president, especially on Twitter. On Thursday, the actor tweeted an email Kaplan sent him in which the agent wrote, “It’s the 4th of July and I’m feeling patriotic. I don’t want to represent you anymore. I mean I could go on a rant but you know what I’d say.”

Woods described Kaplan as a political liberal and responded on Twitter, “Dear Ken, I don’t actually [know what you’d say]. I was thinking if you’re feeling patriotic, you would appreciate free speech and one’s right to think as an individual. Be that as it may, I want to thank you for all your hard work and devotion on my behalf. Be well.”

(It’s unclear whether accusations against Woods that surfaced during the #MeToo movement had any affect on his relationship with Kaplan. Actresses Elizabeth Perkins and Amber Tamblyn both accused Woods of sexual harassment.)

The shaming and shunning of Trump officials and supporters have grown as a public phenomenon since the owner of the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Va., kicked out White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on June 23. Earlier that week, a crowd of protesters forced Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen out of a Mexican restaurant in Washington, D.C. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., notoriously encouraged similar behaviors, and some liberals are following suit.

This week, a viral online video showed a man in a Whataburger restaurant accosting two teenagers, one of whom was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat. The man threw a drink in that teen’s face and stole his hat.

Democratic leaders in Congress warned supporters not to harass Republicans. At the same time, they blamed Trump for the escalation.

“Trump’s daily lack of civility has provoked responses that are predictable but unacceptable,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said on Twitter. “As we go forward, we must conduct elections in a way that achieves unity from sea to shining sea.”

Woods has continued his Twitter activism, posting articles and retweeting comments in support of the administration’s immigration policy and against judicial activism. He also pointed out a tweet from a user that called for beatings, maimings, and killings of “maga,” short for “Make America Great Again” and a reference to Trump supporters. Woods quoted the tweet and added, “@FBI @SecretService @TwitterSupport … When this guy starts shooting, don’t say you weren’t warned.”