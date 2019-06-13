Holding fast in the Senate

Fourth time’s the charm
WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump on Friday announced he had chosen U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., as his new chief of staff. Meadows, who already announced his intent to retire from Congress at the end of the year, will leave his post early to replace acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.
The COVID-19 outbreak might delay the transition: Meadows learned this week he may have come in contact with someone at the Conservative Political Action Conference in late February who tested positive for the new coronavirus. Meadows said he tested negative but would still quarantine himself for the recommended time period.
Meadows is Trump’s fourth chief of staff following Reince Priebus, former chairman of the Republican National Committee; former Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly; and Mulvaney, who also directs the White House Office of Management and Budget. Mulvaney will go on to serve as U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland.
Meadows, former chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, developed a close relationship with the president, traveling with him to campaign events. During the Senate impeachment trial, the administration tapped Meadows as one of the few Republican lawmakers who worked with Trump’s defense team. —H.P.