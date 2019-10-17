Hobby Lobby faces another Bible artifacts scandal
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 10/16/19, 12:37 pm
Renowned classics professor Dirk Obbink is accused of stealing and selling as many as 11 ancient Bible fragments to Hobby Lobby. The Egypt Exploration Society, which manages Oxford University’s Oxyrhynchus Papyri project, said Monday the arts and crafts retailer bought the fragments in two batches back in 2010.
How did Hobby Lobby get involved? The Green family, which owns Hobby Lobby and also founded the Museum of the Bible, has gathered one of the largest sets of Bible antiquities in the world. In 2017, the U.S. government ordered Hobby Lobby to pay a $3 million fine for illegally importing thousands of artifacts from Iraq. Last year, the museum pulled five Dead Sea scrolls from display after acknowledging they were forgeries.
OldMikePosted: Thu, 10/17/2019 02:10 am
In the 18th and 19th centuries, and for at least half of the 20th century, wealthy Western collectors and museums helped themselves to the statues, scrolls, pottery, art, etc. of the ancient world. It was presumed that those around the Mediterranean, Asians, and America’s indigenous peoples had little interest or understanding of the artifacts they plowed up in fields or covered up during construction.
That attitude appears to have been a part of what drove the Greens in their quest for Biblical artifacts.
Pride might have also played a part—opening a huge new Bible museum in the Nation’s Capitol.
Unfortunately when someone is known to be spending a wad of cash, there are always plenty of grifters coming out of the woodwork with offers to sell everything the buyer’s heart desires.
Cyborg3Posted: Thu, 10/17/2019 02:58 am
I like the Greens for they have stood up and fought against the left when Obama was in power where they stood for our Christian liberties. I highlight this because it was not guaranteed that they would win and they spent millions in the lawsuit, I am sure. He was also trying to save old relics where ISIS and others were destroying them.
Also the Bible museum was a worthwhile activity for he was protecting the evidence of our faith. Unfortunately, he got tangled up in some of the laws on old relics where even Christians are criticizing him, though I think unfairly. If I had his money, I would do the very things he has done, but hopefully avoided the legal issues!