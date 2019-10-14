Hitting snooze on school start times

California last week became the first state in the country to mandate later school start times in an attempt to alleviate the effects of chronic sleep deprivation for teens.

Starting July 1, 2022, high schools in the state must start at 8:30 a.m. or later, and middle schools may not begin before 8 a.m. The move aligns California’s schools with the prevailing recommendations of all the major medical associations.

Numerous studies show the natural circadian rhythms of teenagers favor later nights and wake-up times, but the nation’s schools routinely start their days on average before 8 a.m., often shortchanging adolescents of the recommended eight to 10 hours of sleep.

“We think of it as almost a joke, that teenagers are always crabby in the morning and they stay up way too late,” said Celia Jaffe, president of the California State PTA. She described how the new law would help teens reap the benefits of some extra shut-eye: “It’s better for their mental health, it reduces depression and other mental health problems.”

Sleep-deprived teens have a higher risk of depression, obesity, suicidal thoughts, substance use, and even traffic accidents, the American Academy of Pediatrics reports. One study conducted in Lexington, Ky., showed a more than 16 percent decrease in teen traffic accidents after schools delayed their start times by one hour.

The national nonprofit group Start School Later called later start times a public health issue and said the state had a compelling interest in promoting healthy behavior in teens that affect the communities where they live. The advocacy group likens mandating later start times to protecting children from lead paint or educating them on the dangers of smoking.

But skeptics remain unconvinced of the law’s benefits, citing concerns with transportation, after-school athletic events running past daylight hours, equity issues for impoverished areas, and parents’ work constraints.

“Often working families have strict schedules with less work flexibility, and they won’t always be able to accommodate them in a way that’s necessary to make late start times work,” said Troy Flint, spokesman for the California School Boards Association.

The new law does not affect certain rural schools or popular “zero period” before-school activities like band. It also contains a waiver option for local districts with extenuating circumstances that would make later start times overly burdensome.