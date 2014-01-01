Hindu nationalists retain power in India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi secured another five years in office in a dramatic victory last week, tightening his Hindu nationalist party’s hold on power. His win raised concerns over the fate of opposition and minority religious groups already facing repression under the party’s rule.

The national Election Commission reported that Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clinched 300 of the 542 elected seats in the lower house of Parliament. The major opposition alliance, led by Rahul Gandhi’s Indian National Congress party, won 50 seats. Political parties need 272 seats to secure a majority.

“The faith placed in our alliance is humbling and gives us strength to work even harder to fulfill people’s aspirations,” Modi tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi, the major opposition candidate with the Congress party, said he accepted “the verdict of the people of India.”

Modi came to power in 2014 promising better days after serving as chief minister of western Gujarat state. His party faced criticism over the struggling economy ahead of the vote. In January, a leaked government survey revealed unemployment is at its highest since the 1970s.

“Modi’s personal appeal, the BJP’s formidable organizational machinery, coupled with their communication nous in presenting themselves as the true representatives of ordinary people, proved too formidable for their opponents,” said Champa Patel, head of the Asia-Pacific Program at the U.K.-based Chatham House, in an emailed statement.

Following increased tensions in February with neighboring Pakistan, Modi built his campaign on calls for national security.

Critics have said another five years in office would embolden vigilante groups and other hardliners in the country to persist with targeted attacks against Christians, Muslims, and other minorities. But the party’s supporters say the government is only restoring Hinduism as the main religion.

Muslims account for 14 percent of India’s 1.3 billion people, while Christians make up less than 5 percent of the population.

In the northern village of Nayabans in Uttar Pradesh, relations between Muslims and Hindus have declined since 2017 under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, a hardline Hindu priest and senior BJP official. Muslims in the community told Reuters that Hindu hardliners increasingly protested the use of a microphones to announce the Muslim call to prayer and accused Muslims of slaughtering a cow, which they regard as sacred.

Gulfam Ali, a Muslim in the village, told Reuters that about a dozen Muslim families, including his uncle, left in the last two years.

The 2019 World Watch List ranks India as the 10th most dangerous country for Christians to live. This year alone, Open Doors recorded 216 violent incidents against Christians, including two murders.

“Since 2014, Hindu extremists have actively promoted hate toward … Christian and Muslim minorities, which has led to a tragic escalation of violence,” said David Curry, CEO of Open Doors USA. “So the results of this election—which keeps the same people in power­—are an absolute tragedy.”

The ruling party has not explicitly stated it condones the attacks, but the lack of action from state enforcers serves as an incentive for violence, Aparna Pande, the director of the India Initiative at the Hudson Institute, explained.

“It’s possible this victory makes them feel more secure,” Pande said. “We will have to wait and see.”