Hindu leaders blame Nepal’s church growth on greed

Rescued Chibok girls say kidnapping was accidental
Boko Haram’s 2014 kidnapping of more than 200 schoolgirls from northeast Nigeria drew global attention to the terror group’s atrocities, especially against Christians. But in a Reuters report last week, several of the girls described their kidnapping as the accidental result of a failed robbery attempt. The report is based on interviews and diaries kept by several of the girls during their captivity. One of the girls, Naomi Adamu, wrote that the Boko Haram militants came to the school looking for machinery to build houses. When they didn’t find anything, the militants decided to take the girls to their group’s leader instead of killing them. The girls said they started keeping the diary after their captors gave them notebooks for Quranic lessons. The diaries detailed regular beatings, Islamic indoctrination, and pressure to marry and convert. —O.O.
Christian group calls for U.S. action against ISIS genocide
Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) has called on the United States to take action against Islamic State genocide in Iraq and Syria, following the presentation of the U.S. State Department’s International Religious Freedom Report. In releasing the report, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the protection of religious minorities suffering from ISIS is a “human rights priority for the Trump administration.” Kelsey Zorzi, the UN counsel for ADF International in New York, said the move by the United States to recognize and condemn the atrocities is an important first step that should be followed by stronger actions: “As a signatory to the Convention on Genocide the United States is obliged to act fast to stop the carnage and prosecute the perpetrators. Not a single ISIS militant has ever been under investigation for genocide or other international crimes.” —O.O.
South Sudan refugees exceed 1 million in Uganda
The United Nations refugee agency is calling for additional support for the more than 1 million South Sudanese refugees now living in Uganda. UNHCR said an average of 1,800 South Sudanese have arrived Uganda daily over the past 12 months. Another million or more are in Sudan, Kenya, Ethiopia, the Central African Republic, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The agency said recent arrivals continue to tell of armed groups burning houses with civilians inside, sexual assaults, and the kidnapping and forced conscription of boys. South Sudan’s civil war began in 2013, and more than 2 million people have fled the country. “With refugees still arriving in the thousands, the amount of aid we are able to deliver is increasingly falling short,” UNHCR said in a statement. —O.O.