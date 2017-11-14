Higher ed leaders give tax plan an ‘F’

While the Senate continues to grapple with its version of tax reform legislation, leaders in higher education, including those at Christian colleges, have started lobbying already for changes to the final version.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, passed by the House on Nov. 16, includes several provisions that target higher education, from eliminating the student loan interest tax credit to imposing a new tax on large endowments. In a letter to House leaders, Shirley V. Hoogstra, president of the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities, warned the tax reform package “undermines the foundation of our knowledge-based economy in the long term in exchange for short-term savings.”

“We urge Congress not to pass legislation that makes higher education more expensive, less accessible, and lower quality,” she wrote. “To pass such legislation would be short-sighted and needlessly undermine the educations and financial well-being of countless students, recent graduates, and employees at institutions of higher education.”

Colleges successfully lobbied House lawmakers to modify one provision in the bill, the tax on large endowments. Before voting on the legislation earlier this month, lawmakers raised the financial threshold for triggering the 1.4 percent tax, but as many as 70 schools may still have to pay up. These schools hope to persuade lawmakers to drop the provision altogether when they sit down later this month to reconcile the House and Senate versions of the bill.

Graduate students also hope to eliminate the proposed tax on tuition waivers, which many say they could not pay. Free tuition, often given as a benefit to graduate students who also teach courses, isn’t taxed now. But under the House bill, the Internal Revenue Service would count it as taxable income. That could double or triple the tax bill for some students.

“I wish we didn’t have to stress about money as much as we already do,” Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) graduate student Ryan Hill told NPR. “It’s been already very hard to just emotionally get through this time of life because we have to be so frugal.”

Like other MIT graduate students, Hill gets a $30,000 stipend from MIT but doesn’t pay a penny of his $50,000 tuition bill. If the tuition waiver tax survives the reconciliation process, Hill would have to pay taxes on $80,000.

University leaders have described the tax changes as an assault on higher education, part of a growing trend of criticism over rising tuition costs and degrees that don’t lead to good jobs after graduation. But complaining that the tax code rewrite will make college less attainable for those seeking a post-secondary degree probably won’t sway those who already feel like college is out of reach, one conservative policy analyst noted.

“Very few [Americans] are privileged enough to get a graduate degree from an elite institution,” Jason Delisle of the American Enterprise Institute told Politico. “I think they're like, ‘Complain all you want.’ It’s just not going to resonate with Main Street America.”

If the Senate passes its version of the tax bill by Friday, as planned, lawmakers will spend the next few weeks merging the House and Senate legislation into something both chambers can agree on before the end of the year. The provisions affecting higher education are just a few of the issues lawmakers must iron out. If they can reach an agreement—and that’s a big if—it seems likely some of the taxes targeting higher education will remain in place.