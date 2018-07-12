High time for human rights

Eritrea announced Saturday it has appointed its first ambassador in two decades to neighboring Ethiopia, the latest conciliatory move between the countries after a bitter war that killed 80,000 people.

The two nations reached several agreements over the past month after formally restoring relations, prompting celebrations. Analysts say the reconciliation could increase the pressure for political and human rights reforms in both countries.

Eritrea gained independence from Ethiopia in 1993, but war broke out after a border dispute. Ethiopia’s reformist Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who took office in April, opened the path to peace when he accepted a United Nations ruling that gave Eritrea control of some key disputed areas.

Semere Russom, Eritrea’s former ambassador to the United States and present education minister, will head the diplomatic mission. Last week, Ethiopia appointed its former ambassador to Ireland, Redwen Hussien, to lead its mission to Eritrea.

The two nations also restored their telephone lines. Alemnesh Woldegiorgis, a 64-year-old Eritrean living in Ethiopia, said he already has spoken with his sisters in the Eritrean port city of Massawa. “I can’t put my joy into words,” he said.

On Wednesday, an Ethiopian Airlines aircraft—tagged “the bird of peace”—became the first Ethiopian commercial flight to touch down in the Eritrean capital of Asmara in 20 years. The passengers included several dignitaries and people looking to reunite with family members.

One passenger, Senait Tesfaye, told Reuters she had not seen her grandmother Abrehet in more than two decades. “We have been longing to see her for all these years,” Tesfaye said. “Words cannot express the joy we feel as a family.”

Maria Burnett, the Human Rights Watch director of East Africa and the Horn of Africa, welcomed the peace deal but added that the two countries still require serious reforms. Ethiopia has yet to launch investigations into extrajudicial killings during mass protests in recent years, she noted.

The U.S. State Department includes Eritrea on its list of countries of practical concern for religious freedom abuses, while Open Doors USA has the nation on its annual World Watch List of the 50 most dangerous countries for Christians.

Eritrea has not held any elections since gaining independence in 1993, and still lacks a constitution and an independent judiciary. The nation also conscripted its citizens into indefinite military or civil service. Hundreds of thousands of Eritrean refugees have sought refuge in other countries, including Israel and Ethiopia.

“Now that Eritrea and Ethiopia have finally made peace with each other, it’s high time they each worked to protect the basic rights of their citizens,” Burnett said.