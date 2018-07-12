High time for human rights

China’s Xi tours Africa
Chinese President Xi Jinping launched on Saturday a four-nation visit in Africa, his first trip abroad since he began his second term.
Xi became the first Chinese leader to visit Rwanda, where he stopped at the 1994 genocide memorial and signed bilateral agreements with the African nation. Xi also visited Senegal, where President Macky Sall signed up for China’s plan to build a transport network connecting China by land and sea to Africa, Europe, and other parts of Asia.
Xi will attend the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, Indian, China, and South Africa) summit for emerging economies on Wednesday in South Africa and wrap up his trip with a stop in the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius.
The visit comes as China, Africa’s largest trading partner, continues to expand its reach. Last year, China opened in Djibouti its first military base on the continent. —O.O.
Nigeria arrests school kidnapping suspects
Nigerian police arrested 22 suspected Boko Haram extremists, Nigerian officials said, including eight who confessed their role in the 2014 kidnapping of 270 girls from Chibok school.
State Police Commissioner Damian Chukwu said authorities arrested the suspects—including three top commanders, two logistics suppliers, and 17 fighters—in raids in Borno and Yobe states earlier this month.
Abba Kyari, the deputy police commissioner who led the operation, told Reuters that eight of the suspects, including one commander, confessed to partaking in the planning and kidnapping of the Chibok girls.
“It was an intelligence-led operation,” Kyari said. “We have been monitoring them for about six months to a year.”
Chukwu added that the suspects are providing information that could result in the arrests of other Boko Haram commanders. The extremist group’s insurgency has killed more than 20,000 people. —O.O.
Congo confirms end of latest Ebola outbreak
After 42 days with no new confirmed cases, Congo’s latest outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus is over, its health ministry announced Tuesday. The virus in early May spread from rural areas to Mbandaka, a city of 1 million people, and produced 54 cases of Ebola and 33 deaths. Health ministry officials credited a quick international response and vaccinations of more than 3,300 people for containing the virus. —Les Sillars