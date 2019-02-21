Vitals Reporting on the pro-life movement

High hopes for abortion survivors in Texas

Abortion | A ‘born-alive’ bill could become law soon
by Samantha Gobba
Amid a nationwide debate over late-term abortion and infanticide, Texas became the latest state to draft legal protections for babies born alive after an abortion attempt. Last week, the Texas House of Representatives approved a born-alive bill and sent it to the Senate for consideration. The Senate passed its own version of the measure earlier this month. Both bills require abortion facilities provide medical care to babies born after botched abortions.

“At the heart of the bill, the ‘Texas Born-Alive Protection Act,’ it is designed to strengthen the protections to those babies who survive abortions,” Rep. Jeff Leach, a Republican and the bill’s sponsor, said at a news conference. “Join me in supporting House Bill 16, showing the rest of the country—states like Virginia, New York, and Washington, D.C.—that we’re going to continue to stand for life in this state.” The House passed the bill Wednesday by a vote of 94-2, with 49 representatives abstaining.

Joe Pojman, the executive director of Texas Alliance for Life, told me his organization fully expects the Texas legislature to approve either the Senate or House version of the bill and Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, to sign one of them. Both bills, Pojman said, “really demonstrate the concern of the Texas legislature, and, after it’s signed, of the governor, that we want to do everything possible to protect unborn babies and babies who survive abortion.”

Many news outlets are reporting the state has received no reports of babies born alive after abortions, but Pojman pointed out that abortionists likely wouldn’t report those because state law protects unborn babies after 20 weeks of gestation unless the mother’s life is in danger or the baby has a severe abnormality.

“We suspect that [live births] may be going on in certain facilities,” Pojman said. “However, it would be naive to assume that a physician who performs a late abortion, which results in a live birth, would report that live birth to the state. It would be like asking a physician who cheats on his income taxes to report that cheating to the IRS.”

The House bill would allow parents or legal guardians to file a civil lawsuit against an abortionist who fails to provide care to their child born alive after an abortion attempt, while the Senate bill does not. Both bills impose a $100,000 civil penalty on abortionists who violate the act, but the Senate version would also make the failure to provide care a third-degree felony. Neither bill carries any punishment for the mother.

Lawmakers began pushing the bills in response to efforts by several states to allow abortion up until the moment of birth. New York did away with nearly all protections for unborn babies in January. Vermont is considering both a bill and a constitutional amendment that would do the same. Del. Kathy Tran of Virginia, a Democrat, introduced a similar bill that led to controversial comments by Gov. Ralph Northam, also a Democrat, who some people thought was promoting infanticide. That measure failed in committee.

Pro-life legislators have since introduced legislation at the state and federal levels to protect babies from negligence after failed abortions. U.S. Senate Democrats blocked a bill in February that would have required medical care for babies who survived abortions. A born-alive bill passed in the North Carolina legislature on Tuesday, but Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, vetoed it Thursday. Cooper called the bill “needless” and pointed to state law that already protects newborns.

“Roy Cooper didn’t just veto a bill, he vetoed babies who are innocently born alive as a the result of a botched abortion,” said Tami Fitzgerald, director of North Carolina Values Coalition.

Associated Press/Photo by Rogelio V. Solis Associated Press/Photo by Rogelio V. Solis A pro-life demonstrator at an intersection outside an abortion center in Jackson, Miss.

Across the nation

Utah: Attorney General Sean Reyes, a Republican, said he would defend Utah’s law protecting the unborn from abortion after 18 weeks of gestation after a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction against it Thursday. “Besides presenting questions about the fundamental right of the unborn to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, as well as the health and safety of the mother and her rights, the case raises important questions about governmental power and the proper role of courts,” Reyes said.

Mississippi: The office of Attorney General Jim Hood, a Democrat, filed papers last week upholding a law protecting unborn babies with a detectable heartbeat from abortion. The law, which Gov. Phil Bryant, a Republican, signed last month, faces a lawsuit from the Center for Reproductive Rights and an abortion center.

Ohio: U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett on Thursday blocked part of an Ohio law that would keep babies from being dismembered during abortions. Barrett ordered the state not to bring criminal charges against abortionists who violate the law while the case proceeds through the courts.

Alabama: A public hearing for a bill to protect babies from abortion in nearly all cases drew a small protest on Wednesday. State Rep. Terri Collins, a Republican, introduced the bill, which would allow abortion only when the mother’s health is in danger. —S.G.

Facebook Facebook A pro-abortion billboard at the Missouri-Illinois border

Fake news

An abortion facility in Granite City, Ill., paid to erect a billboard last month along Interstate 55 that says, “Welcome to Illinois, where you can get a safe, legal abortion.” The billboard targets women entering the state from St. Louis, Mo. The wording is copied from a Colorado billboard campaign from February, according to the Hope Clinic for Women abortion center. Angela Michael, director of the pro-life group Small Victories, wrote on her organization’s blog that the sign is the “biggest hoax since the inception of Roe v. Wade.” She pointed to the high number of emergency transports the abortion facility has to make for women injured during an abortion procedure and malpractice lawsuits filed against it. —S.G.

Adding to the abortion death toll

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration updated its numbers this month on the drug Mifeprex, which is used in chemical abortions. As of Dec. 31, 2018, 24 women have died after taking the drug since its approval in 2000. Previous FDA numbers reported 22 women died after ingesting the drug. At least two deaths resulted from an undetected ectopic pregnancy, and several resulted from sepsis, or severe systemic infection. —S.G.

Struck down

The South Korean Constitutional Court ruled this month against a 66-year old law that protected the unborn from abortion. The law gave women up to a year in prison for undergoing an abortion and abortionists up to two years in behind bars for performing one. It allowed abortion in the cases of rape, incest, or threat to the mother’s health but was not strictly enforced. —S.G.

Samantha Gobba

Samantha reports on the pro-life movement for WORLD Digital.

