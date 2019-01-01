High court to give gun rights a hearing

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would take up a case against New York City’s ban on transporting a licensed, locked, and unloaded handgun to a home or shooting range outside the city limits. It is the first gun rights case the court has reviewed in nine years. The case, filed by three New York residents and the state’s National Rifle Association affiliate, won’t be argued until October.

The New York City ordinance allows people to carry handguns from their homes to gun ranges inside the city limits but not beyond. The residents who sued want to shoot at target ranges or take their guns to second homes outside the city.

Seventeen states filed amicus briefs urging the court to use the case to define the scope of gun rights under the Constitution and the level of scrutiny judges should apply to gun laws.