High court OKs Ohio voter purge policy
by Leigh Jones
Posted 6/11/18, 11:43 am
The Supreme Court validated Ohio’s voter roll purge policy on Monday, upholding the state’s right to remove registered voters who haven’t cast ballots in a while. In a 5-4 decision split along ideological lines, the justices ruled the practice does not violate a federal law intended to encourage voter participation. Republicans in Ohio and other states argued the policy would preserve voter registry integrity and prevent fraud. Democrats called it a thinly veiled attempt to keep minority and poor voters from participating in elections. Under Ohio rules, voters who don’t cast ballots for two years face removal from the rolls. They have another four years to participate before the final cut. “Combined with the two years of nonvoting before notice is sent, that makes a total of six years of nonvoting before removal,” Justice Samuel Alito noted in the majority opinion. In a dissenting opinion, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said the court’s decision contradicted lawmakers’ desire to protect minority voters with the 1993 National Voter Registration Act.
Leigh Jones
Leigh lives in Houston with her husband and daughter. She is WORLD Digital’s managing editor and reports on education for WORLD Magazine and WORLD Digital.
Comments
ParfetfamilyPosted: Mon, 06/11/2018 04:51 pm
California has a similar rule. I have fallen off the registered voter list in the past...
The dissenting optinion goes hand in hand with the idea that requiring an ID to prove one is eligible to vote is somehow discriminatory. Every other nation requires positive ID to vote, why should it be a problem here
Jeff GrubbsPosted: Mon, 06/11/2018 06:01 pm
Parfetfamily, We have to show photo ID to vote in Virginia, usually a drivers license which has a photo. I am surprised that all states don't require it.
charles jandeckaPosted: Mon, 06/11/2018 07:37 pm
You need a photo ID to gain entrance to the Internal Revenue Service, Cleveland, Ohio. You also need one to purchase alcoholic beverages at Giant Eagle (a grocery store) - just in case, though you look 60 years old, the checkout gal wants verification. Hell yes! You should also have one to vote!
OldMikePosted: Mon, 06/11/2018 10:42 pm
With the libs, anything to insure the integrity of the ballot HAS to be “racist Republicans trying to suppress the minority vote.” It gets so tiresome.