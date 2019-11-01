HHS change would help religious adoption agencies
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 11/04/19, 11:16 am
A regulation proposed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services could put faith-based foster care and adoption agencies on more secure footing. The new rule would undo Obama-era regulations that included sexual orientation as a protected class under anti-discrimination laws, making it easier for agencies to place children according to their Biblical beliefs about marriage and sex.
Who is affected? The law would apply to a broad range of social services organizations that receive HHS grants to care for the poor. The regulation has gotten the most attention from groups for and against forcing faith-based adoption and foster care agencies to place children in LGBT households. Those agencies faced a loss of federal funding and possibly their licenses under the old rule.
Rachel is an assistant editor for WORLD Digital. Follow Rachel on Twitter @Rachel_Lynn_A.