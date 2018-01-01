Hero teacher praises injured student’s courage

The Indiana middle school teacher hailed as a hero for stopping a shooting Friday spoke briefly to reporters Monday, encouraging people to focus attention on the student still in critical condition at an Indianapolis hospital. Jason Seaman suffered three gunshot wounds but didn’t have serious injuries. He left the hospital Saturday. Students in his science classroom said he tackled and disarmed the student gunman, preventing further bloodshed. “I want to make it clear that my actions on that day, in my mind, were the only acceptable actions I could have done given the circumstances,” Seaman told reporters. “I deeply care for my students and their well-being. That’s why I did what I did that day.” Seaman, a 29-year-old former college football player, praised 13-year-old Ella Whistler for her courage and strength as she recovers from her injuries. Whistler’s family identified her as the only other person shot during the incident at Noblesville West Middle School. She remains in critical but stable condition. Police have released few details about the shooting, including the gunman’s name.