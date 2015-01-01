Helping without hurting

This year the immigration debate took center stage in the United States. Stories flooded the news media all year describing scenes of children being separated from parents and migrants being taken to detention. President Donald Trump’s strong rhetoric inflamed the already emotional issue. The U.S. government enacted policies designed to show compassion to prisoners, opioid addicts, and sex trafficking victims. Several state governments changed their laws to try to help panhandlers and homeless people. But on the ground level, the difference the changes will make in the everyday lives of the vulnerable remains to be seen.

Migration mania

After reducing the number of refugees allowed in 2018, Trump capped next year’s number at an all-time low in September. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the government was trying to balance accepting refugees with dealing with the backlog of asylum-seekers already waiting.

The widely publicized groups of nearly 5,000 Central American caravan migrants wait in Tijuana, Mexico, to file their asylum claims and enter the United States. In November, U.S. Border Patrol briefly shut down the San Ysidro crossing in anticipation of a group of immigrants rushing the border. Another time, agents used tear gas to repel a crowd pressing forward to overwhelm the guards. Some migrants attempted to scale the border fences instead of waiting. The mayor of Tijuana requested help from the United Nations, declaring the drain on city resources a “humanitarian crisis.”

Meanwhile, the Trump administration enacted policies to try to stem the flow of migrants only to have them blocked by federal courts. Procedures for detaining migrant parents and children separately, rejecting the asylum applications of illegal immigrants, and ending asylum for people fleeing gang and domestic violence were reversed by court orders. Trump and Mexico’s new president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, ended the year with an agreement that Mexico would house asylum applicants from Central America during U.S. immigration processing in exchange for U.S. funds to help economic development in Central America and southern Mexico.