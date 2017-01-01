Heavy rains lead to deadly flooding in India

Rescue workers in the Indian state of Kerala intensified efforts to reach people stranded by flooding after unprecedented dayslong rainfall led to the deaths of at least 164 people there. The heavy rains that began Aug. 8 and lasted nine days triggered floods, landslides, and collapsed bridges. More than 150,000 people have sought shelter at close to 1,200 state-run camps. Rescue workers on Friday used boats and helicopters to access those stranded, including residents who climbed on their rooftops to escape rising waters.

India’s monsoon season runs from June until September. The Indian National Emergency Response Center said more than 800 people have died across seven states since the monsoon season began.