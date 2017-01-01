Heather Heyer remembered in Charlottesville memorial service

More than 1,000 people gathered in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday night to remember Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old woman killed during violence at a white supremacist rally on Saturday. Heyer was marching peacefully with other counterprotesters when a white supremacist who came to the rally from Ohio drove his car into the crowd. During her daughter’s memorial service at the Paramount Theater, Susan Bro said anyone not outraged by current events isn’t paying attention: “And I want you to pay attention, find what’s wrong, don’t ignore it, don’t look the other way. You make a point to look at it and say to yourself, ‘What can I do to make a difference?’ and that’s how you’re going to make my child’s death worthwhile.” More than 100 people gathered outside the service to honor Heyer’s memory. Local officials attending the event included Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer and Gov. Terry McAuliffe.