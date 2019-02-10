Heart procedure sidelines Sanders

Sen. Bernie Sanders underwent an emergency heart procedure on Tuesday. The independent senator from Vermont was hospitalized after feeling “chest discomfort” at a campaign event in Las Vegas, senior adviser Jeff Weaver said. Tests revealed a blockage in one artery that required the placement of two stents. Weaver said the 78-year-old Democratic presidential hopeful was “conversing and in good spirits” afterward.

What does this mean for the campaign? Until further notice, Sanders’ staff has canceled his events and appearances.

