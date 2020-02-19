Healing in utero

Every year, nearly 24,000 women in the United States miscarry a child. Research at the University of California, San Francisco, offers hope to parents whose babies have metabolic disorders that often cause a miscarriage.

In a study published Feb. 26 in the journal Science Translational Medicine, scientists attempted to heal fetal mice carrying the genetic mutation that causes MPS7, or Sly syndrome. The mutation causes the body’s cells to lack a crucial enzyme and can lead to fetal death, fluid on the brain, organ damage, and other muscle and bone deformities. In adults, MPS7 can cause joint stiffness, short stature, hearing loss, cataracts, and clouding of the corneas. It can also cause developmental delays.

Scientists transplanted normal adult stem cells into fetal rats with the disease. In the brain, they developed into microglia, nerve cells that could not only make and store the missing enzyme but also could remove damaged neurons and fight infections. The stem cells found their way to the liver, kidneys, and other internal structures, where they grew into cells that produced the needed enzyme for those organs. They even delivered the enzyme to nearby cells and restored their function.

Former studies experimented with transplanting healthy stem cells into fetal rats after birth, but scientists could not get the cells to cross the blood-brain barrier. That wasn’t a problem when they did the transplants in utero.

“One of our big findings is that these cells truly do become microglia, so there’s a huge advantage to transplanting them before birth,” researcher Quoc-Hung Nguyen said in a statement.

If this research moves into human clinical trials, unborn infants could receive stem cell transplants from either healthy bone marrow donors or their mothers, said lead author Tippi MacKenzie. Because mothers carry these genetic diseases, the scientists would need to correct the mutation in the cells before transplant.

MacKenzie and Nyugen said their approach may prove an effective treatment for many hereditary metabolic disorders linked to faulty mutations in single genes. Doctors could perform in utero stem cell transplants the same way many centers already carry out fetal blood transfusions, making the treatment accessible for many families if it’s approved.

“These exciting findings are just the tip of the iceberg,” Nyugen said. “They open up a whole new approach to treating a range of diseases. At the same time, there’s also a lot of work to do to optimize the treatment for humans.”

MacKenzie is currently testing transplanting mothers’ stem cells into developing fetuses to treat a blood disorder called alpha thalassemia.