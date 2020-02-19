Healing in utero

Soda tax fail
The City of Brotherly Love’s attempt to break people’s soda habits doesn’t seem to be working.
In December 2016, Philadelphia became the first major U.S. city to levy a tax of 1.5 cents per ounce on sugary beverages, whether sweetened with natural sugar, high fructose corn syrup, or artificial sweeteners. The law made some exceptions for milk, fruit juice, and vegetable products. Under the tax, a 20-ounce bottle of soda costs an extra 30 cents, and the price of a 2-liter bottle goes up a dollar.
When lawmakers first implemented the tax, researchers from Drexel University surveyed 515 adult Philadelphians, along with residents of neighboring cities, about their beverage habits. One year later, they surveyed the same group again. They found no significant difference in the amount of sugary drinks the group consumed, according to a study published Feb. 19 in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.
Other studies found a drop when they measured the sales, rather than consumption, of sugary beverages in cities with soda taxes. That could mean people just started buying their sodas in places that did not have the tax.
Critics of soda tax laws say they represent government overreach and disproportionately affect the poor. In 2013, then–New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg proposed a ban on sweetened drinks larger than 16 ounces. Officials scheduled the ban to go into effect on March 12, 2013, but lower court decisions blocked it. On June 26, 2014, the New York Court of Appeals, the state’s highest court, ruled that the New York City Board of Health’s proposed cap overstepped its authority.
Albany, N.Y.; Boulder, Colo.; and Seattle levy some type of soda tax, along with the California cities of Berkeley, Oakland, and San Francisco. —J.B.