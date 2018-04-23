Healing harvest

Monkey business
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last month upheld a lower court’s ruling that a selfie-taking monkey does not posses copyrights to the photographs it accidentally snapped.
The appeals court ruled that the monkey, Naruto, cannot sue under the U.S. Copyright Act, which confers such rights only on humans. But the court also stated animals have a constitutional right to sue humans, just not for copyright issues. Referring to an earlier case, Judge Carlos Bea wrote in the majority opinion, “We cannot escape the proposition that animals have Article III standing to sue.”
The case began when the photogenic monkey happened to push the right button on an unattended camera and snapped a picture of his own apparently smiling face. The photographer who owned the camera believed his company should own worldwide commercial rights to the photos, one of which later went viral. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals sued the photographer in 2015 on behalf of the monkey, claiming that the court should grant them financial control of the photographs for Naruto’s benefit.
“This case is so important it should be brought to the Supreme Court, where, if it grants a hearing, I am pretty confident the 9th Circuit decisions will be reversed by a ruling that animals can never—and should never—come under the umbrella of the Constitution,” Wesley J. Smith wrote on the Discovery Institute’s blog. “Human exceptionalism and basic sanity demand it.” —J.B.
Sensory breakthrough
Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, have developed an instrument to project holographic images into the brain to trick it into thinking it has experienced sensations it hasn’t, like touch or hearing.
So far, researchers have tested the technique only on mice. The brain modulator can activate or suppress possibly thousands of neurons at once, hundreds of times each second. The scientists hope to use the device to determine the patterns and rhythms of cell activation that take place when the brain receives information from the various senses. Then they will create a holographic image to mimic those patterns and fool the brain to think the unreal is real.
“This is one of the first steps in a long road to develop a technology that could be a virtual brain implant with additional senses or enhanced senses,” Alan Mardinly, one of the researchers, said in a statement.
The technique has the potential to help compensate for neurological damage caused by degenerative diseases or injury, said Ehud Isacoff, a Berkeley molecular and cell biologist: “By encoding perceptions into the human cortex, you could allow the blind to see or the paralyzed to feel touch.” —J.B.
A case of mistaken identity
Nearly every child has had the disappointing experience of believing something is real only to discover it is fake. But curators at the Buffalo Museum of Science in New York recently experienced the shocking discovery that a fully intact, 3-pound, 12-inch-tall egg mistakenly labeled as a model was actually the real deal. The giant egg came from the now-extinct elephant bird. The flightless creature, native to Madagascar, grew to 10 feet tall, weighed up to 1,100 pounds, and laid the largest eggs of any vertebrate, including dinosaurs. —J.B.