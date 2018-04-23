Healing harvest

A new study just revealed that the process of turning adult cells, even those from the elderly, into stem cells reverses aging, upending the controversial idea that embryonic stem cells are superior.

An increasing average life span, now above 80 years in most Western countries, and advances in research for degenerative diseases will no doubt create a growing demand for stem cells in geriatric medicine. Researchers think stem cells, which can differentiate and grow into almost any tissue type in the body, can offer many therapeutic options in regenerative medicine. But that raises the question of what type of stem cells doctors should use.

So far, most researchers have favored stem cells harvested from embryos because they have not yet acquired the damage that comes from aging. But harvesting them necessitates killing a human embryo, a process that forces the young to give up their lives for the sake of the old.

In 2006, researchers discovered a way to avoid the use of embryos by deriving induced pluripotent stem cells, or iPSCs, from adult cells. Like embryonic stem cells, iPSCs can differentiate into almost any cell type in the body. And researchers can take them from a patient’s own cells, reducing the risk that the patient’s body will reject the tissues they produce. Still, most researchers argued iPSCs derived from elderly patients would not prove viable.

But a study published earlier this year in Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine shows that iPSCs from older adults, even those 100 years of age, show a reversal of aging and function just as well as those from embryos.

Therapies using iPSCs could prolong and improve the quality of life for many elderly people suffering from degenerative or chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, chronic heart or kidney failure, Parkinson’s disease, or Alzheimer’s disease, the researchers said.

This study offers one more example that the false barriers some scientists try to erect to the use of iPSCs are falling down, David Prentice, vice president and research director for the Charlotte Lozier Institute, told me, adding that the use of iPSCs “is hands down the winner when it comes to the ethics of research or treatment.”