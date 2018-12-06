Hawaiians assess damage as Kilauea calms

Emergency management officials in Hawaii began allowing some residents to return to their homes on the Big Island as the Kilauea volcano settled into a more predictable pattern. The volcano began spewing lava from vents in the ground at the beginning of May. For weeks the molten flows remained minimal, but last week they overflowed into several new areas, ultimately destroying as many as 700 homes. Big Island Mayor Harry Kim said he had witnessed “a lot of desperation out there. A lot of tears. A lot of, ‘What now?’” Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency are beginning assessments and plan to offer assistance to renters and homeowners who need help rebuilding. Lava flows remained constant Tuesday, plowing a well-worn path to the ocean. At its summit, Kilauea continues to belch plumes of ash. Small blasts and earthquakes continue to rattle the area.