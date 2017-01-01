Hawaii braces for Hurricane Lane

Responders in Hawaii rescued at least five people on Friday, as state residents brace for more rainfall from Hurricane Lane, which already has dumped nearly 2 feet of rain on the Big Island. The Central Pacific Hurricane Center said the center of the storm, downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane Friday morning, “will move over, or dangerously close” to parts of Hawaii’s main islands.

On Oahu, staff at the Sheraton Waikiki resort filled sandbags to protect the beachfront hotel from encroaching water. Police also asked surfers and swimmers to leave the beach, which authorities closed. Emergency crews rescued five California tourists from a rental home in Hilo after a nearby gulch overflowed.

Hawaiian Gov. David Ige called on residents to stock up on two weeks’ worth of food and other necessities as a precaution. The Federal Emergency Management Agency also said it has prepared food, water, and other basic response items.