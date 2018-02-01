Hatch, the GOP’s most seasoned senator, to retire
by Evan Wilt
Posted 1/02/18, 03:11 pm
WASHINGTON—Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, the Senate’s president pro tempore, announced Tuesday he would retire at the end of his term this year. Hatch, 83, took office in 1977 and is currently the longest-serving Senate Republican. In a video posted to his Twitter account, Hatch said after much prayer and discussion with friends and family he decided not to run for an eighth term. “Every good fighter knows when to hang up the gloves,” he said. “And for me, that time is soon approaching.” Hatch serves as the chairman of the influential Senate Finance Committee. He played an integral role in passing the GOP tax overhaul at the end of last year. In recent months, Hatch has heaped praise on President Donald Trump and aligned himself closely with the White House. Trump encouraged Hatch to seek reelection. Several reports speculate Mitt Romney, a fellow Mormon and former Republican presidential nominee in 2012, plans to run to fill Hatch’s seat. Romney, a staunch critic of the president, has not indicated whether he would jump back into politics. Candidates have until March 15 to file for the November election.
Read more from The Sift
Evan Wilt
Evan is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Washington, D.C.
Comments
Kenneth IsgriggPosted: Tue, 01/02/2018 04:42 pm
It was never intended by the founding fathers for government service to be a career, much less an entire lifetime. Good riddance.
Greg M.Posted: Tue, 01/02/2018 07:28 pm
Senator Hatch has been a good senator; however, it is time for him to go. An elected representative should serve 2-3 terms and then go home and let others serve. I am for term limits (see the Convention of States) because politicians much too commonly overstay their welcome.