Hatch, the GOP’s most seasoned senator, to retire

WASHINGTON—Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, the Senate’s president pro tempore, announced Tuesday he would retire at the end of his term this year. Hatch, 83, took office in 1977 and is currently the longest-serving Senate Republican. In a video posted to his Twitter account, Hatch said after much prayer and discussion with friends and family he decided not to run for an eighth term. “Every good fighter knows when to hang up the gloves,” he said. “And for me, that time is soon approaching.” Hatch serves as the chairman of the influential Senate Finance Committee. He played an integral role in passing the GOP tax overhaul at the end of last year. In recent months, Hatch has heaped praise on President Donald Trump and aligned himself closely with the White House. Trump encouraged Hatch to seek reelection. Several reports speculate Mitt Romney, a fellow Mormon and former Republican presidential nominee in 2012, plans to run to fill Hatch’s seat. Romney, a staunch critic of the president, has not indicated whether he would jump back into politics. Candidates have until March 15 to file for the November election.