Haspel endures Senate interrogation
by Leigh Jones
Posted 5/09/18, 01:11 pm
President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the CIA faced a tough grilling Wednesday morning during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Gina Haspel, 61, tried to assure senators she would not return to the tactics the agency used shortly after the 9/11 attacks. “I would not allow CIA to undertake activity that I thought was immoral, even if it was technically legal,” Haspel said. “I would absolutely not permit it.” Haspel, a 33-year veteran of the agency, ran a covert detention site in Thailand where terror suspects were waterboarded. Although Trump previously said he supported waterboarding—and harsher interrogation tactics—Haspel told senators she didn’t believe the president would ask her to resume the controversial technique. Protesters interrupted the hearing several times, shouting “Prosecute the torturers!” and “Bloody Gina!” Haspel admitted the agency learned “tough lessons” after 9/11 and said she didn’t know how much waterboarding and other harsh treatments helped gain information from terror suspects. Haspel joined the CIA in 1985 as a case officer in the clandestine service. She worked her way up the ranks, mostly in the shadows. Lawmakers have access to little public information about her or her career, one reason her detention work has generated so much attention. If confirmed, Haspel would be the first woman to lead the CIA, but she faces an uphill battle in the full Senate.
Read more from The Sift
Leigh Jones
Leigh lives in Houston with her husband and daughter. She is WORLD Digital’s managing editor and reports on education for WORLD Magazine and WORLD Digital.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Wed, 05/09/2018 05:53 pm
Ms.Haspel seems to me to be an honorable person, and probably a good choice for Director. She admits our intelligence services were, in large part, winging it after 9-11; she is able to admit not everything that was done was working; she owns up to having learned from what didn’t seem to be effective.
She also appears to be a rather tough individual, and not given to action before thought. In response to some of the hearing questions, she also refused to commit definitely on whether specific actions would or would not be taken by a CIA under her leadership in certain situations. I believe this is very appropriate, as adversaries do not need to have too much information about our policies and procedural restrictions.
Think I’ll contact my Senators and express support for Haspel. Although both are conservatives and probably will already be in her camp. Unfortunately, I believe a large number of our Democrat Senators want neither a strong USA nor CIA, nor a tough and effective Director.
Could Haspel be Mary Pat Foley for our time? ;-)