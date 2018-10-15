Harvard discrimination trial opens Monday
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 10/15/18, 11:24 am
Opening statements are scheduled for Monday in a lawsuit that alleges Harvard University’s admission process discriminated against Asian-Americans. Virginia-based Students for Fair Admissions claims that Harvard unfairly rejected qualified applicants to keep its Asian-American student population artificially low. Harvard denies the charges and said race was only one factor in its application process. The trial will begin at a federal court in Boston. A judge last month declined to dismiss the suit, which could have significant implications for affirmative action policies at universities throughout the United States. The U.S. Justice Department in August filed a statement of agreement in the case, saying, “Harvard has failed to carry its demanding burden to show that its use of race does not inflict unlawful racial discrimination on Asian-Americans.” Filed in 2014, the suit argues that Harvard holds Asian-American applicants to higher academic standards and practices “racial balancing,” which has been ruled unconstitutional.
Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Rachel is a World Journalism Institute graduate. Follow Rachel on Twitter @Rachel_Lynn_A.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Mon, 10/15/2018 02:55 pm
Any possible admission criteria and process is discriminatory except one: opening the doors to EVERY applicant. And since no highly sought-after college is ever likely to have the capacity to accept every applicant, discrimination must be used.
So choices must be made: a preference for students of one race means other races may be excluded. A preference for offspring of alumni means children of non-alumni may be excluded. A preference for those with certain economic backgrounds may mean those poorer or richer may be excluded.
And, preference for those with high test scores, high aptitude, or high grades in previous schooling is exclusionary as well.
This is a fact of life, applicable to getting a job, a marriage partner, and many other things.