Harry Reid undergoes surgery for cancer

Former Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., underwent surgery Monday to remove a cancerous tumor from his pancreas at Johns Hopkins Cancer Center in Baltimore. A statement from his family said the 78-year-old former Senate Democratic leader would undergo chemotherapy. “His doctors caught the problem early during a routine screening and his surgeons are confident that the surgery was a success and that the prognosis for his recovery is good,” the statement read. Reid decided not to seek reelection in 2016 after more than three decades in Congress. Well-wishers included some of his former Republican adversaries in Congress. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., tweeted, “From one cantankerous senator to another, sending my prayers & best wishes to @SenatorReid as he recovers from a successful surgery.”