Harry Potter and the transgender war

NHS backtracks on transgender drugs
Without notice, Britain’s National Health Service edited online information about the puberty-blocking hormones it has used for a decade to treat youth with gender dysphoria. The NHS initially claimed synthetic hormone suppressors designed to delay puberty were “fully reversible,” according to columnist James Kirkup of The Spectator. After May 28, the site acknowledged doctors know very little about the long-term psychological effects of the drugs or how they affect brain and bone development. But another page aimed at teens still described puberty blockers as “reversible.”
The United Kingdom’s only gender transition center, managed by the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust in London, faces growing controversy and criticism. In 2019, five of Tavistock’s clinical psychologists resigned, saying managers pressured them to treat young children with experimental hormones. A member of the board of governors also quit. Britain’s Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health launched an ethical investigation into the use of puberty blockers on children. Carl Heneghan of the University of Oxford’s Centre of Evidence-Based Medicine called them “an unregulated live experiment on children.”
Patients and their families have spoken out, as well. Former gender transition center nurse Susan Evans joined a patient’s mother and former patient Keira Bell, who regrets her gender transition, in suing the clinic this year.
“I used to feel concerned it was being given to 16-year-olds,” Evans told the BBC. “But now, the age limit has been lowered—and children as young as perhaps 9 or 10 are being asked to give informed consent to a completely experimental treatment for which the long-term consequences are not known.”
British lawmakers are reviewing gender transition policies for people younger than 18 and plan to announce new guidance this summer. —Julia A. Seymour