Harris pauses travel over COVID-19

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate will suspend in-person campaigning until at least Monday. Sen. Kamala Harris’ communications director and a nonstaff flight crew member she traveled with tested positive for the coronavirus. Campaign manager Jennifer O’Malley Dillon said Harris and presidential nominee Joe Biden tested negative after their recent travels, and Harris said she is not required to quarantine under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

How will this affect the Biden campaign? Harris planned to visit the battleground states of Ohio and North Carolina this week. Instead, she will attend virtual campaign events. Her husband, Doug Emhoff, also plans to stop traveling. Biden will continue his planned trips, including his Thursday night televised town hall in Miami.

Dig deeper: Read Dr. Charles Horton’s report on the long road to a successful coronavirus vaccine.