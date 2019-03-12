Harris drops out of race

Sen. Kamala Harris of California announced on Tuesday the end of her bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. “My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue,” she said in a statement.

Why did her campaign fall flat? Harris announced her candidacy in January and raised an impressive $12 million over the first three months of her campaign. But she struggled to maintain momentum among a crowded Democratic field. Opponents accused her of frequently changing her message on issues like “Medicare for All.” Her background as California’s top prosecutor also hurt her with the party’s progressive base. Months of low polling numbers and overspending followed.

