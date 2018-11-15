Hand recount ordered in Senate race in Florida

Florida’s secretary of state has ordered a manual recount of ballots in the state’s U.S. Senate election, but the governor’s race appears to have been decided in unofficial results. Republican Ron DeSantis holds a lead of .41 percentage points over Democrat Andrew Gillum and is the governor-elect for all practical purposes, but the election won’t be certified until Tuesday. In the Senate race, Republican Rick Scott, the outgoing governor of Florida, still has a razor-thin lead of .15 points—just 12,562 votes—over incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson. State law requires a hand recount of races with margins of 0.25 percentage points or less. Results of the hand recount in that race are due by noon Sunday.