Hand recount ordered in Senate race in Florida
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 11/15/18, 06:13 pm
Florida’s secretary of state has ordered a manual recount of ballots in the state’s U.S. Senate election, but the governor’s race appears to have been decided in unofficial results. Republican Ron DeSantis holds a lead of .41 percentage points over Democrat Andrew Gillum and is the governor-elect for all practical purposes, but the election won’t be certified until Tuesday. In the Senate race, Republican Rick Scott, the outgoing governor of Florida, still has a razor-thin lead of .15 points—just 12,562 votes—over incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson. State law requires a hand recount of races with margins of 0.25 percentage points or less. Results of the hand recount in that race are due by noon Sunday.
Read more from The Sift
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Thu, 11/15/2018 07:34 pm
Did you ever stop to think: if every voter were to just randomly choose one or the other of the candidates, by flipping a coin or whatever, the vote would come out 50% to 50%. Evenly split. That is just mathematical fact.
So when an election comes out SOOO close, like 50.0001% to 49.9999%, does that mean the vast majority of voters could not see enough meaningful difference in the candidates, and it boiled down to random choice for most?
Which would mean, in turn, that parties’ and candidates’ messages are obviously not getting through to voters.
Or, it could mean that we actually are split nearly exactly in half in our views on such things as abortion, guns, socialism, and so forth. I personally can’t believe that.
Or???
Inquiring minds want to know.