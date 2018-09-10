Haley to leave UN post
by Harvest Prude
Posted 10/09/18, 12:25 pm
WASHINGTON—U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley will step down at the end of the year, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday from the Oval Office with Haley by his side. The president praised her work, saying, “She’s done an incredible job,” noting that Haley told him six months ago she was considering taking a break.
Haley called her time at the UN “the honor of a lifetime” but said she believed it was her time to go and that she’s “a firm believer in term limits.” She cited budget cuts to the UN, U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, and moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem as evidence that “now, the United States is respected.”
A Trump critic before the 2016 presidential election, Haley at times found herself at odds with the president’s foreign policy. “I don’t agree with the president on everything,” she wrote last month in a Washington Post op-ed. “When there is disagreement, there is a right way and a wrong way to address it. I pick up the phone and call him or meet with him.”
Trump said he hoped Haley might return to the administration in a different role, and he would announce her successor in a few weeks. Haley denied rumors she would run against the president in 2020.
The former governor of South Carolina joined the Trump administration as UN ambassador in January 2017 after the U.S. Senate confirmed her by a vote of 96-4.
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute and a reporter for WORLD.
Comments
AlanEPosted: Tue, 10/09/2018 12:53 pm
She will be missed in that role. Absolutely one of the top appointments of this administration.
Kathleen FPosted: Tue, 10/09/2018 11:00 pm
Agreed. One of the top Ambassadors in my memory!
TheAbundantLandPosted: Tue, 10/09/2018 01:25 pm
Haley has done a great job and she will be missed in that role! It'll be great to see her in another role in the administration.
Trump made it clear that the USA will not partake in the globalist, national-sovereignty-violating agenda of the UN. Something needs to change in the UN.
Great work Harvest on a really thorough yet concise article!
OldMikePosted: Tue, 10/09/2018 03:05 pm
I too hate to see Ambassador Haley leave this post, and thank her for her service in a difficult job.
The UN has been off the rails for a long time. It’s a corrupt world full of sinful humans. It should not surprise us the UN reflects that.
Janet BPosted: Tue, 10/09/2018 04:54 pm
I will be very sorry to see her leave that post. She was very strong in it.