Haiti simmers after week of unrest

Some calm returned to Haiti on Tuesday after rising prices spurred violent anti-government protests. The demonstrations began Feb. 7 after the price of basic goods like rice and cooking oil doubled. Protesters called on President Jovenel Moïse to step down and demanded an independent investigation into the allotment of funds from the PetroCaribe agreement, a subsidized oil program between Caribbean countries and OPEC member Venezuela.

Prime Minister Jean-Henry Céant promised over the weekend to resolve some of the issues, including plans to reduce the prices of goods, increase the minimum wage, and investigate the Venezuelan program. Businesses reopened on Monday, but many remain wary. The U.S. State Department last week ordered all nonemergency American staff and their families to leave Haiti and issued its strongest travel advisory for the country, warning citizens not to go there.

Haitian newspapers on Monday reported that authorities arrested some foreign nationals, including five Americans, armed with rifles, pistols, and drones. It’s unclear if the arrest is linked to the latest unrest.