Hackers attack critical U.S. agencies

Cyberhackers may have broken into systems at the National Nuclear Security Administration—the agency that manages the nation’s nuclear weapons arsenal—according to federal officials. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) also sounded alarms on Thursday warning of a “grave” threat to both government and private networks across the country.

How serious was the attack? It’s all part of a recently uncovered cyber-spying operation. Experts at the CISA said the hack compromised federal agencies and “critical infrastructure,” and that it was sophisticated, hard to detect, and difficult to undo. One official told the Associated Press that it looked like “the worst hacking case in the history of America.” While the evidence reportedly points to Russia, neither the FBI nor the CISA has publicly assigned blame.

