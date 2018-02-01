Gunmen attack Nigerian Christians on way home from church

Gunmen in Nigeria’s Rivers state killed at least 14 people as they returned from midnight services early on New Year’s Day, officials confirmed. Nigeria’s Vanguard newspaper reported gunmen stationed at two different locations in the town of Omoku opened fire at about 12:20 a.m. on Christians returning from various services to usher in the new year. At least 14 people died from the gunfire, and 12 others remain hospitalized, according to the newspaper report. State police spokesman Nnamdi Omoni confirmed the attack but said the total number of casualties remains unclear. “When the deputy commissioner of police and the teams conclude their investigations, we will know the total number of people involved,” Omoni said. He said the police mobilized to restore peace to the region.