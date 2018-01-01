Arab separatist group claims responsibility for attack in Iran

UPDATE: A spokesman for an Arab separatist group in Iran said his organization carried out Saturday’s attack on a military parade in Ahvaz, Iran, that killed at least 25 people and wounded dozens more. Yacoub Hor al-Tostari told the Associated Press that the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz wants that area of southwest Iran to be its own nation. He dismissed a claim by Islamic State for the attack.

OUR EARLIER REPORT (9:04 a.m.): A group of gunmen dressed as Iranian soldiers attacked a military parade in Ahvaz, Iran, Saturday, killing at least 24 people and wounding 53. The attack in the country’s oil-rich southwest occurred during an annual parade that marked the start of Iran’s war with Iraq in the 1980s. The gunmen fired into a crowd of marching Revolutionary Guardsmen, onlookers, and government officials watching from a riser. State media and government officials blamed Arab separatists in the region for the incident. Islamic State later claimed responsibility on its Amaaq news agency but provided no evidence it carried out the attack.