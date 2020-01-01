Gulf Coast braces for back-to-back storms

Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Marco to make landfall on the Louisiana coast Monday after weakening from hurricane strength on Sunday. Tropical Storm Laura will pass through the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before hitting the Louisiana coast later this week. A storm surge warning is in place in parts of coastal Louisiana and Mississippi. President Donald Trump has approved emergency declarations for both states.

Have the storms affected other regions? Tropical Storm Laura knocked out power and triggered heavy flooding in the Dominican Republic and Haiti. The two countries confirmed at least 11 deaths.

