Guaidó lands back in Venezuela after world tour

Cheers and jeers greeted Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó at the airport outside Caracas on Tuesday. He returned after a 23-day international tour that defied a travel ban imposed on him by disputed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Guaidó, recognized as president by his supporters in Venezuela, the United States, and other Western nations, made stops in South America, Europe, and the United States. U.S. President Donald Trump honored him at last week’s State of the Union address.

Did he have any problems getting back in the country? There was some question as to whether Maduro would try to block his return, but Guaidó cruised through the immigration checkpoint without incident. Inside the terminal, a woman threw what appeared to be a soda can at him. He emerged from the airport wet but in good spirits. “I’m bringing with me the commitment of the free world willing to help us recover democracy and Freedom,” Guaidó tweeted.

