Groundbreaking surgery helps baby whose parents chose life

Bible helps with ancient eclipse calculation

Researchers in England used a Biblical narrative as one source to calculate the date of the oldest recorded solar eclipse, a discovery that could enable historians to more precisely date the reigns of the Egyptian pharaohs.

The Old Testament book of Joshua says that, in answer to Joshua’s prayer, “the sun stood still and the moon stopped.” Bible scholars debate whether this meant that God worked through some natural cosmic occurrence or intervened miraculously in nature.

Modern English Bible translations generally interpret the passage in Joshua to mean the sun and moon stopped moving, Colin Humphreys, a University of Cambridge professor and co-author of the study, said in a statement.

But when the scientists examined the original Hebrew text, they found the Biblical words could also mean the sun and moon stopped shining, as would occur during an eclipse. The Hebrew word for “stand still” has the same root as the Babylonian word used in ancient astronomy texts to describe eclipses, the researchers said.

Combining the Biblical text, historical information from ancient Egyptian records, and a new, more precise method of computing the timing of astronomical events, the researchers calculated the only solar eclipse visible from Canaan during the time of Joshua occurred on Oct. 30, 1207 B.C. If the scientists are correct, their analysis indicates that Ramesses the Great, who some think is the pharaoh of Exodus, reigned from 1276 to 1210 B.C., give or take one year. —J.B.

Evolution can’t beat death

Some evolutionary scientists claim aging and death are just a malfunction of natural selection. They say if they could develop a method to use evolutionary competition among cells to eliminate age-damaged ones and leave well-functioning cells intact, humans could beat death. But new research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences shows the futility of that quest.

When the body ages, many cells slow down and lose some of their function. At the same time, growth accelerates in other cells that can turn into cancer. With age, most people develop some cancer cells even though they don’t always produce disease.

It’s an impossible dilemma, the researchers said: If scientists eliminated the sluggish, poorly functioning cells, the cancer cells would proliferate, but if they eliminated the cancer cells, the damaged cells that produce aging would mushroom.

“We’re saying it’s not just a question of evolution not doing it; it can’t be done by natural selection or by anything else,” Joanna Masel, one of the University of Arizona researchers, said in a statement.

The researchers’ conclusion aligns with Biblical teaching in Hebrews 9:27: “It is appointed for man to die once.” —J.B.

North Korea nuclear test site tunnel collapses

Last week we reported scientists’ fear that North Korea’s underground nuclear test site and the mountain on top of it were in danger of collapsing and allowing radiation to spew into the environment. Now, according to a report by Japan’s Asahi TV, one of the tunnels caved in during recent construction work, killing possibly 200 people. —J.B.