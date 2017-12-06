Gretchen Carlson’s campaign to help harassment victims

Time magazine this week bestowed its Person of the Year award on “The Silence Breakers,” the women who spoke publicly about their experiences with sexual harassment. The article featured famous women such as Ashley Judd, who said movie executive Harvey Weinstein tried to coerce her into sex, and Taylor Swift, who stood up in court to a radio DJ who groped her. But Time also included among its honorees hotel and restaurant workers, an art curator, and an office assistant—all of whom endured the same kind of abuse as Judd and Swift but didn’t have the pulpit of fame from which to speak out.

Crystal Washington, a hospitality coordinator at the Plaza Hotel in New York City, told how she and some co-workers are suing their employer for not protecting them from sexual harassment. But she cannot afford to leave her job and still has to go to work every day and see the man she says harassed and groped her.

“It’s a dream to be an employee there,” Washington told Time. “And then you find out what it really is, and it’s a nightmare.”

Time predicted the Silence Breakers and the movement they started would usher in change for women in the workplace. But for that to happen, reform must make it downstream from Hollywood into everyday workplaces throughout the country. Former Fox News Channel host Gretchen Carlson, who wasn’t mentioned in the Time article, has worked with lawmakers on Capitol Hill to promote legislation to protect women in the workplace. A bill introduced this week would void forced arbitration clauses in employee contracts that prevent sexual harassment victims from taking their cases to court.

“Forced arbitration is a harasser’s best friend,” Carlson said in a statement. “It keeps harassment complaints and settlements secret. It allows harassers to stay in their jobs, even as victims are pushed out or fired.” Carlson left her job at Fox News in 2016 and sued the network, claiming CEO Roger Ailes made unwanted sexual advances toward her and demoted her when she turned him down. She also claimed the network cultivated a pervasive sexist culture. Ailes resigned not long after Carlson sued, and he died after a fall at home in May. Fox settled with Carlson for $20 million.

Carlson’s supporters took exception to her exclusion from the Time article and accused the magazine of bias against her conservative views. (The article did include an interview and photo of Megyn Kelly, also a former Fox News anchor who spoke out against sexual harassment there.)

“Not cool Time that you left Gretchen Carlson off #metoo POTY cover,” journalist Gabriel Sherman tweeted. But Carlson responded by congratulating the honorees and focusing on the future: “Thx @gabrielsherman—It’s ok making landmark change today on the Hill introducing my legislation to stop arbitration clauses for sexual harassment in employment contracts and it’s bipartisan! Imagine that.”