Gretchen Carlson’s campaign to help harassment victims

Curious portrait
The mystery buyer who dropped $450 million last month for Leonardo da Vinci’s painting Salvator Mundi, “Savior of the World” in Latin, was none other than Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to news reports. The New York Times first named the buyer as the little-known Saudi Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan al-Saud (or just Prince Bader), and the Wall Street Journal reported a source told them Bader acted as a proxy for Crown Prince Mohammed. The auction at Christie’s in New York took place less than two weeks after the Saudi ruling family arrested numerous officials in an anti-corruption sweep that many observers say was designed to consolidate the crown prince’s power. Saudi news media cheered the arrests as a crackdown on the excess of the royal family. Among the detained was billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, one of the richest men in the world.
But the crown prince is no stranger to excess, either. He owns a $550 million yacht, bought on impulse. He’s also not afraid to rile the religious establishment as a champion of social reforms, including the royal decree this year to allow women in the kingdom to drive for the first time.
Muslims teach that Jesus was a prophet, not the savior of the world, and strict Muslims believe the depiction of prophets is a form of idolatry. The purchase of a $450 million painting shows the crown prince untethering himself from the Saudi status quo and raises many more questions about the kingdom’s future. The painting is set for exhibit at the Louvre Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. —L.L.