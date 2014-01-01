Greenland says it’s not for sale

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump has repeatedly discussed the idea of the United States acquiring Greenland with advisers and allies, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. The icy, semiautonomous Danish territory is the world’s largest island. Sources that have talked to the president about it say he wasn’t really serious about buying Greenland, but he brought it up enough times that it made them wonder.

Why would anyone want to buy Greenland? U.S. officials have long viewed the ice-bound island as key to national security concerns. The United States has an air base there, and it houses a radar station that is part of a U.S. early warning system for ballistic missiles. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo noted in May that melting ice caps might facilitate new sea routes for trade and warships. Presidents Andrew Johnson and Harry Truman both brought up the idea of acquiring Greenland during their time in office, with Truman making an offer of $100 million in gold bars. Greenland’s foreign minister tweeted Friday that the island is “open for business, but we’re NOT for sale.”

